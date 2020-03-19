Breedon – David Williams

March 15 – Morning Services opened with Pastor Cub reading the 130th Psalm. Sister Evelyn then said the opening prayer. The adults then read and studied the chapter of Psalms 108 through 110. We had no children this Sunday.

Sickness is in our community and several were absent and at home. We had 17 attendances. Get well everyone! We missed you.

We had one upcoming birthday so we sang happy birthday to her. It was one of Judy and Mike Willis’s granddaughters. We welcomed Danny Willis and his family, visiting from Nebraska.

David Williams took up the morning offering after Roy Hampton asked the prayer over it. Specials were by Roy Hampton, Judy and Wilma sang a special and Sue Thomas sang, “For Those Tears I Died.”

Cub brought the morning message from 1st John chapter 3. After invitation was given, Roy Hampton felt he needed to sing a song, “Did You Talk To God Today?” and we had testimonies and then dismissed service with Bill Harper asking with prayer.

We decided to omit the evening service with so many out sick. The 5th Sunday singing will be at Goodhope Baptist Church on the 29th of March. We had 29 come for our monthly singing on Friday night, a good time was had by all.