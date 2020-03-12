Breedon – David Williams

March 8 – The morning started with a reading from Psalms and a prayer. The adults studied and read chapters 105 through 107 in Psalms,. Questions and answers were done. We had 14 in attendance.

David Williams took up the morning offering for the church and Penny march.

Specials were by Judy Willis, Ronnie and Sue and David, Wilma and Cub and Kerry Lafferty. Judy and Kerry and Cub also sang a number.

Cub brought the morning message from 1 John 1:1-10.

Cub closed the service in prayer.

Sunday evening we sang a few songs and David and Sue Sisco sang a couple of sangs and played on the pianos, Sue then sang another song. Sister Evelyn brought the evening message and held the discussion.

Ronnie Thomas closed the evening service in prayer.

Kerry Lafferty will be giving the message next Sunday evening.

A reminder: Next Friday night we will be holding our Monthly Singing Friday Night at 7pm.

Last week’s news: March 1 – Cub opened the morning service with the reading of Psalms 128, and then Evelyn Harper opened with prayer.

The adults read and studied the chapters 102 through 104 in Psalms while the young people went to their classes.

Jaclyn took up the morning offerings for the church and the penny march, as I was out sick.

After singing congregational songs, Ronnie and Sue, along with Bobbie and Kammie, Jaclyn and Payton sang a special.

We had 29 in attendance today. Sure was nice to see the house filled up for a change.

Brother Cub brought the morning message from Peter 3:1-18.

Brother Bill Harper said the closing prayer.

Sunday night service began with a few songs sung by the congregation and Sister Sue Thomas brought the message from Mark 2:1-12. After the reading there was a discussion and Kerry Lafferty closed the evening service with prayer.

I would like to pause a moment and say Thank You for all of your prayers and support during the loss of my sister, Cheryl Holloway. It was a big shock to lose her.

God bless you all.