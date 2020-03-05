Bradley Bartels, 69 years, 8 months, 15 days old, Ava, Missouri passed away on February 28, 2020 at his daughters home with family by his side.

Bradley was born June 13, 1950 in Onawa, Iowa to Richard and Mary ( Appleton) Bartels.

Bradley was a Christian and a Truck Driver and was very proud to say he had driven over four million miles in 30 years!

Bradley and Sheryl (Pointer) were united in marriage August 13,1968 in Nebraska and to this union were blessed with 7 children.

Bradley enjoyed spending his free time on the Missouri River hunting, fishing and trapping and was a member of the Arkansas Trappers Association.

Bradley was preceded in death by his former wife Sheryl, and his parents.

Bradley is survived by his daughter Tammy Honeycutt and her husband Stacy of Ava, Mo, son Richard Bartels of MO, son Matthew Bartels and his wife Dena of Nebraska, son Chad Bartels and his wife Crystal of Ava, MO, son Gabriel Bartels and his wife Kimberly of Oklahoma, daughter Bobbie Lynn Griffin and her husband Aaron of Springfield, MO, son Eric Bartels of Nebraska, his sister Jeanne ( Bartels), sister Karen Russell and Doug, sister Robin Bates and Leigh Ann, brother Bryan Bates and Patrick, and brother Jason Bates and Angela. Grandchildren, JJ, Noah, Katelynn, Madison, Chaseten, Camarie, Shelby, Cheyenne, Brooke, Peyton, Christopher, Erielle, and many other friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nebraska. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.