Black Oak- Donna Dodson

March 15 – “For we walk by faith not by sight”. 2 Cor. 5:7.

Brother Jeff opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 130 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class. Wyatt Wharton took up the tithes and offerings. Livriya Wharton did the penny march for Piland Youth Camp.

Wanda Goss shared a special song with us. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Revelation 3 on the lukewarm church.

Please pray with us for Theta Nokes, Shirley Riley, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker and Becky, Honie Nokes, Richard Potter, Bobby and Angie Turley, Tiffany Satterfield, Vickie Nelson, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Dana Brazeal, Wyatt and Liriya, Zamber, Janice Bushong, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, Piland Youth Camp, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. Ella Faye Mitchell sang a special for us. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Revelations 5:1-10. A better day in is coming thanks to the precious Son of God, the sacrificial lamb, who gave his life for us. He never leaves us or forsakes us. He is with us and knows everything.

We will have our Birthday/Anniversary Dinner on Sunday at noon. Please join us if you’re looking for a church family.

May God bless you all.

Last Week’s News

There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. Psalm 91:10

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 73:1-3, 21-28 for the Devotion then dismissed the class.

Richard Potter took up the tithes and offering.

AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Piland Youth Camp.

We enjoyed special songs from Theta Porter and Richard Potter.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts.

Please pray with us for Shirley Riley, Gary and Theta Nokes, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Tiffanee Satterfield, Lisa Bland, Hannah, Macee,, Marvin Emmerson, Janice Bushong, Euvenie Casady, Doris Davidson, Bobby and Angie Turley, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma, Betty Satterfield, Roy Frye, Cassady Nelson, our children, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country, leaders, Piland Youth Camp, teachers, coaches, students, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We enjoyed a special song from Ella Faye Mitchell.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts 4:1-7. What God says is true; His Word is true. Anyone can be saved if they repent and believe. Do not give up and live according to His Word.

May God bless you all this week.