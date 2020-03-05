Black Oak – Donna Dodson

March 2 – Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts. 2:38

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 97 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Parker Cook did the penny march for Piland Youth Camp.

Wanda Goss sang a special for us. We shared good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts Chapter 2.

Please pray with us for all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country & leaders, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Gary & Theta Nokes, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker, Becky, Dana, Zamber, Colt, Jeff and Ronda, Bobby and Angie, Terri, Lou Tyler, Candy Adams, Nancy Prr, and each other.

We had so many out sick we dismissed our evening service. May God bless you all this week.