Black Jack – Carol Murdy

March 8 – Our opening prayer and the reading of Luke 18 “always pray and do not faint” began our service. Verse 9 indicates that Jesus gave this parable for those who trusted in themselves that they were right and despised others.

Matthew 14:13-21 reads that Jesus left by ship to a desert place after the death of John the Baptist. A multitude found Him there. Jesus’s compassion fails not and He healed them all. Romans 15:3 reads that Christ pleased not Himself obeying the will of the Father. At close of day, the disciples urged Jesus to send the people away that they might obtain food. Jesus would not dismiss them hungry and instructed the disciples to meet their needs, a total of 5,000 men plus women and children. They told Jesus there were 5 loaves and 2 fishes available. Jesus said “bring them hither to me.” Jesus blessed the food and told the disciples to have the people to sit in groups of fifty as they had stood in mass before Him all the while. When we present the needs of others or our own before Christ, He will sanctify the provision as He would. God is a God of order. All were seated in groups to assure all were fed. All the remnants were gathered up which exceeded the need. In God there is far exceeding abundance.

The youth studied about the burning bush Moses encountered and about the plagues of Egypt. After worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached a message from Romans 8, “The Spirit of God is Life.” Preaching from Romans 8 and referencing John 15, there is spiritual life in Christ Jesus, for whosoever is attached to the Vine. Contrary to popular belief, God did not send His Son to die for us so we could be healthy, wealthy and wise. Without Jesus (Romans 8:9), there is a physical life on earth and eternal existence in hell. Thru salvation by the blood of Jesus, we are free from spiritual law of sin and death and become “…the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.’’ (Galatians 3:26) In 2 Corinthians 2:9 “..eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” Our abundant life is found in our heavenly home.

Romans 10:9,10 tells us salvation occurs if we confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus, and shall believe in our heart that God hath raised Him from the dead…for with the heart man believes unto righteousness and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. Jesus is the Living Word and reveals Himself within the Bible as we read it. In 2 Corinthians 5:17 the old things pass away and all things become new at salvation (Romans 8:1, “there is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus”). John 17:9 Jesus prays unto the Father for His own and all of His prayers are answered.

Please join us Sunday at 10:00 am and follow us on Facebook and see the video. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Salvation is “not of works lest man should boast” (Ephesians 2:9) but of the Blood of the Lamb of God.