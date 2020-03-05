Black Jack – Carol Murdy

March 2 – Our gathering this Sunday began with the reading of Psalms 148, prayer requests and special prayers around the altar. Matthew 14:1-12 was about the martyrdom of John the Baptist who was the first Old Testament saint and first New Testament minister. John spoke against King Herod’s decision to remove his wife to take the wife of his half-brother as his own. He reminded Herod that this was against the law of God. Herod’s new wife later on then used her daughter to obtain a favor from the king at her birthday party. She requested the head of John the Baptist who now had been in prison for about 1-1/2 years. John was killed that night, in secret, within the prison walls versus the usual community involved event. In time, Josephus wrote that Herod’s army was defeated by his ex-father-in-law. Herod and family were exiled to Lyons of France where the step-daughter of Herod fell through some ice and died a similar death as John the Baptist.

The youth told the story of Daniel and the lions den. Pastor Murdy then preached from Genesis 44 and 45 bringing forth a sermon entitled ‘What’s Goin’ on Ain’t What’s Happening’. We tend to underestimate the love Jesus has for us, looking at the current circumstances rather than trusting in God’s Almighty power to be working out the answer to our prayer or need. We have become a microwave people, wanting it now without the wait. Case in point: Genesis 28 records God’s promise to Jacob. Verse 12 describes a ladder reached to heaven with God at the top. Verses 13 and 14 records ‘..I am the Lord God of Abraham thy father and the God of Isaac: the land whereon thou liest to thee will I give it and to thy seed. And thy seed shall be as the dust of the earth and thou shalt spread abroad to the west..east..north..south. And in thee and in thy seed shall all the families of the earth be blessed.’ Jacob lived on, being blessed of the Lord with 12 children. Joseph was given dreams he shared with his brothers which provoked them to jealousy. An opportunity availed itself wherein the brothers feigned the death of Joseph but sold him to slavery. The circumstances for Joseph, Jacob and the brothers contained pain and hopelessness. Jacob remained in mourning for the loss of Joseph.

Joseph’s circumstances of bondage, slavery, beatings and imprisonment did not shake his trust and faith in God. He didn’t blame God but rather continued to honor the ways of God. He became a slave as a teenager, worked in Potiphar’s house and had favor with this master. But the master’s wife beckoned Joseph to herself which he refused. Subsequent lies put Joseph in prison at which time the Pharaoh had dreams unexplained by his house. Joseph’s interpretation of the dreams were that there would be 7 years of plenty followed by 7 years of famine. The Pharaoh removed Joseph from the prison to the palace and appointed Joseph second to himself. The food stored in the 7 years of abundance provided food for many nations, including Joseph’s family. They were re-united in Egypt until years after Jacob’s death.

God’s promise to Jacob was fulfilled but it took time. Jacob’s remains were returned to the promised land. In his seed all the families of the earth were blessed. Through the circumstances Joseph endured, God preserved life. Joseph understood the good that came out of his ordeal when he saw his family and knew their needs, recognizing that he was the one God put in place to meet those needs.

Just because the hour may be dark or the trial difficult does not mean God is not there. There is a purpose. Your strength and confidence in God may bring forth the blessings you or others need. God is a Sovereign God whose ways and thoughts are above ours. In Jeremiah 29:11 God records ‘I know the thoughts that I think toward you…thoughts of peace and not of evil to give you an expected end.’ Walk in faith believing. Give Him honor and glory while you wait.

Last week’s news: Feb. 16 – We had a lovely day of worship this Sunday with an opening prayer and reading of Psalms 100. We enjoyed a study of Matthew 13 with discussion of the mustard seed and leaven parables. The small, insignificant appearing mustard seed has potential of being one of the greatest and largest herbs when mature, able to provide food, protection and safe harbor. The leavening works in grains that have been milled. Jesus stated that the kingdom of heaven is like unto leaven. A woman took leaven and hid it in three measures of meal unto all were leavened. The bread is shaped and baked, thereby becoming serviceable to the needs of others. Thus, the Spirit of the Lord would enter a humbled, soft heart and works silently and powerfully until the whole being is leavened, changed into a different image and becoming a vessel serviceable unto the Lord. Psalms 119:11 declares that “Thy word I have hid in my heart that I might not sin against thee.” Thereby, the Spirit of the Living Word enters in and change occurs.

Pastor Vic Murdy preached from James 3 a message entitled “Words Matter.” As a butterfly cannot return to its cocoon, neither can words spoken ever be undone. They may be forgiven but not wholly forgotten for they live on. We all have moments when we misspeak. In many things we offend all (verse 2). But James encourages us to learn to be ‘slow to speak and slow to wrath’

(James 1:19). We need to measure our words before we speak. Give consideration to their impact, the result they might bring because we cannot take our words back. It is a bridle that turns a horse and a rudder than turns a ship, both of which are small in size. So is our tongue a small component of our body. If we have control of our tongue, we can control our body. But uncontrolled, the tongue can kindle a great fire, scattering whatever is near it. The fires of gossip, slander and lies are sin; but God calls them an abomination (Proverbs 6). We injure, maim, cripple and even kill with the tongue. So much damage and hurt can be stopped if we would master thus weapon. In contrast, what words of life and love, encouragement and instruction can be spoken to enhance and help the lives of others. “…death and life are in the power of the tongue” (Proverbs 18:21) How do we use our tongue? To bring life or death? “For by thy words thou shalt be justified and by thy words thou shalt be condemned. (Matthew 12) WORDS MATTER! It is out of the abundance of the heart that the mouth speaks (Matthew 12)

Deuteronomy 8:3 and Matthew 4:4 declare that there is life in every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.

