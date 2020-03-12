Billy Layne Mills, 62 years, 4 months, 13 days old, passed on to Heaven on March 6, 2020 at his home from a battle of cancer with his wife and son by his side.

Billy was born October 23, 1957 in Springfield, MO to William B. and Geraldine (Johns) Mills.

Billy worked at Emerson Electric in Ava for 20 years. He was currently working at Dairy Farmers of America in Cabool and had worked there for 23 years.

On May 1, 1981, Billy and Carla Thurman were united in marriage in Ava and to this union they were blessed with one son, Jason.

Billy was a Christian. He really enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Billy also enjoyed traveling with Carla and definitely loved visiting Washington D.C.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jerry and John Mills.

He is survived by his wife, Carla, his son, Jason Mills, one brother and wife, Jim & Shawna Mills, his in-laws, Jim & Virginia Thurman, brother-in-law and wife, Roger & Teresa Thurman, nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives and many friends.

Graveside services for Billy were Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO with Rev. Oren Alcorn officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.