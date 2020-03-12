Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

March 9 – The ladies met for their Bible Study, Friday, March 6, at 2:00. They plan to meet again on Friday, March 20 at 1:00 PM. They plan to read and discuss Revelation 16.

Norma attended the MRTA Region 10 Committee Chair training, Friday morning. She had lunch with Carol Owens and Leslie Nelsen in Ozark before they returned home.

We were happy to welcome visitors both Sunday morning and Sunday evening this week.

The Jubilee Singers sang a special song, Sunday morning. They are also practicing Sunday evenings for Easter Sunday coming up soon.

Pastor Bob Sorensen’s message was from Jeremiah 18:1-6 talking about the clay in the potter’s hand.

The primary message was to the nation of Israel who had turned away from serving God, but the personal application is to us. God is the potter and he has a design for each of us that we might be made a vessel of honor. The wheel is the daily routine of living. Circumstances mold us. God knows just how much heartache, hardship, and pressure we can handle that will make us stronger, better vessels.

Clay itself has no beauty, until the touch of the master potter. Human beings are naturally sinners; according to Romans none of us are righteous. But Jesus came to seek and to save the lost and then begins the process of shaping us into vessels for the master’s use.

If the vessel being formed has a hard part that is not pliable in the hands of the potter, the pressure on it can cause it to fall. Then the potter can either throw the clay away or start over but we have to be willing and surrendered to his touch.