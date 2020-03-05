Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

March 2 – The Ladies Bible Study will meet at 2:00 PM Friday, March 6 at Bethany Baptist Church. They are planning to read and talk about Revelation 15.

Norma Stillings has been playing the piano at 10:00 on Saturday mornings at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center regularly since 2004. Lola Mayberry has led singing for her for several years. Lola has had some health problems and could not continue every week, so Darlene Sorensen and Tim and Sally Henderson have been leading the singing. Tim has started speaking at the 10:30 worship service.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special before Pastor Bob Sorensen brought a message from 1 Peter 1:3-5, “Why Baptists ought to shout.”

If we stop to think about the great, all-powerful, good, and merciful Heavenly Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, how that He loved us enough to give his only begotten Son, we cannot help but rejoice. If we have believed his word and accepted his sacrifice, then we have our sins forgiven and have eternal life. He will deliver us out of the Hell we deserve, give us a clean heart, take the weight of sin off of us, lead us in safe paths, and give us peace. It is by his grace that he has done these things and more for us, for we could never accomplish this in our own flesh and our best works. Praise God for his mercy and his grace toward us!

Last week’s news:

Feb. 24 – The ladies met in the home of Norma Stillings for their Bible Study, Friday afternoon. They have been reading in the Book of Revelation for over a year. In that time they have read other scriptures such as much of Daniel, and parts of Isaiah, Ezekiel, Matthew, 1 Thessalonians, and many of the minor prophets that tell about the same future events.

Darlene Sorensen visited her parents, Don and Doris Taschner, in St. Louis last week. She only missed one service, but we missed her and were glad that she was back home for the Sunday services. We had four other “regulars” back in the services after the flu and other health situations had kept them out for a while.

Norma Stillings had a couple of appointments with hearing specialists in Springfield. Norma’s grandson, Alan, drove her. When they clean the wax out of her ears it sometimes causes vertigo, so she is happy to have a driver there.

Pastor Bob Sorensen read Psalm 118:19-24 which has in it the phrase, “This is the day the LORD has made!”

We know that the Lord has made all our days and there have been many special days since the beginning of Creation, but perhaps the most important of all those days is the day that Jesus was crucified.

What may appear as a tragic day was really God’s design for the redemption of mankind. Even before God created the first man, Adam, God knew that mankind would sin. So he had a plan. There was and is only one plan by which mankind can be reconciled with God and that is by believing in and accepting the sacrifice God’s Son, Jesus, as payment for sin. We can rejoice because Jesus did pay that debt.

There is another day that will be a day of rejoicing and that will be the day that the Lord calls for his children to come home. However, that will not be a day of rejoicing for those who have refused or delayed the acceptance of God’s grace offered to us. That great day of the Lord will only bring sorrow for those who did not accept God’s gift when they had the opportunity.