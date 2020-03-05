Bennett Spring State Park Hosts Mayfly Fly Tying Classes Through October

JEFFERSON CITY –– Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to attend a Mayfly fly tying class held once a month beginning in March and extending through October.

The first class will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6. Future dates include April 17, May 1, June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. The class will provide instruction on tying a basic fishing fly. All supplies needed to create the fly will be provided but participants are welcome to bring their own.

This activity will allow people to enjoy the art of fly tying as well as learn from experienced Bennett Spring fishermen and women. Each participant’s first six flies will be donated to The Mayfly Project, which mentors foster children through fly fishing. A $5 donation for the “Fly of the Night” supplies is suggested. Donations collected will provide supplies and support for Kid’s Free Fishing Day.

This activity was started by Sarah Havens who works as a natural resources field specialist at the University of Missouri Extension and is married to the Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery Manager Ben Havens. Local foster children in Lebanon, Missouri will benefit from the group’s labor in 2020. The Mayfly Project is a national 501 (c) (3) organization that uses fly fishing as a catalyst to mentor children in foster care.

The monthly Mayfly Project fly tying nights will be held in the Bennett Spring Church of God Annex, located across from the park office from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Conservation and The Mayfly Project.

More information on The Mayfly Project can be found at www.TheMayflyProject.com.

Bennett Spring State Park is located approximately 12 miles northwest of Lebanon on Highway 64. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or Sarah Havens at 573-247-3082.