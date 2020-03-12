Ben Peebles (R) Vies for Douglas County Sheriff

I am Ben Peebles and I am running for Sheriff of Douglas County. I grew up in Douglas County and reside near Goodhope, and am currently a Deputy Sheriff in Taney County.

As your sheriff, my priorities would be to put Douglas County issues and values first, and to bring professionalism and efficiency to the administration of the office. I look forward to discussing my perspectives and values with you all, and ask for your consideration and support on August 4th, 2020.

A quick thank you as well, to all of you who have supported and advocated for me in this important decision; it is much appreciated!

Paid for by the committee to elect Ben Peebles, Matt Haden, Treasurer