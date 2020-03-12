Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities Schedule / OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver
Monday, March 16 – Slow Roasted Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Seasoned Green Beans, Fresh Baked Roll, Cherry Cheesecake.
Tuesday, March 17 – Spaghetti with meat Sauce, Antigua Blend Vegetables, Garlic Roll, Pineapple Upside-down Cake.
Wednesday, March 18 – Grilled Chicken, Baked Potato, Fresh Tossed Salad, Hot Roll, Banana Pudding with Wafers.
Thursday, March 19 – Beef Stew, Coleslaw, Homestyle Biscuit, Strawberry Shortcake.
Friday, March 20 – Roast Turkey, Dressing, Broccoli with Cheese, hot Roll, Ice Cream Sundae.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50 , Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
Wednesday:
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy
Friday:
10:00 a.m. Stay Strong Stay Healthy
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, March 13: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
Friday, March 20: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.