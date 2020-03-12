Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

March 9 – You most certainly have been hearing a lot about the Coronavirus “crisis” lately, but Elder Peter Eberhardt, delivered a similarly timely message titled, “Identity Crisis.” Do you know who you are?

We have many labels and things that identify us as individuals and in particular groups we may be associated with such as American, Missourian, Christian, liberal or conservative, and the list could go on. But Elder Eberhardt asked who we are as Seventh-day Adventist Christians and waited for some responses.

Why do you go to your church? Is it because of its location? Perhaps, it is because your friends go there or maybe it is the charisma of the pastor? Being part of the “club” or going because it is our tradition are just a few of the possible underlying reasons that we may not realize is why we do what we do, but we do need to take time to reflect on “Who are you?”

Identity is important because identity drives mission. And mission strengthens identity. Elder Eberhardt shared examples to demonstrate this using the children of Israel, Daniel and the three Hebrews, John the Baptist, and Jesus Christ.

What is your identity? Do you have a mission? We desire to be a continuation of the faith – often called the remnant described in Revelation 12:17. “And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.”

A remnant is the last of the cloth coming off the bolt of fabric. It is the same fabric all along, but just the very last. God changes not. He is the same today and yesterday. His message for His people has not changed. We believe we are a continuation of that same message – the everlasting gospel, for this time in earth’s history. (see Revelation 14:6-12) Jesus is coming soon!

Seventh-day Adventists accept the Bible as the only source of our beliefs. We consider our movement to be the result of the protestant conviction Sola Scriptura – The Bible as the only standard of faith and practice for Christians.

Currently, Adventists hold 28 fundamental beliefs that can be organized into six categories—the doctrines of God, man, salvation, the church, the Christian life and last day events. In each teaching, God is the architect, who in wisdom, grace and infinite love, is restoring a relationship with humanity that will last for eternity. We have decided to share one or two of these beliefs (in brief) with you in an organized fashion from time to time in this column. Eventually, all 28 fundamental beliefs will be briefly shared, but feel free to contact us anytime if you miss one or have questions.

Fundamental Belief #1 The Holy Scriptures, Old and New Testaments, are the written Word of God, given by divine inspiration. The inspired authors spoke and wrote as they were moved by the Holy Spirit. In this Word, God has committed to humanity the knowledge necessary for salvation. The Holy Scriptures are the supreme, authoritative, and the infallible revelation of His will. They are the standard of character, the test of experience, the definitive revealer of doctrines, and the trustworthy record of God’s acts in history. (Ps. 119:105; Prov. 30:5, 6; Isa. 8:20; John 17:17; 1 Thess. 2:13; 2 Tim. 3:16, 17; Heb. 4:12; 2 Peter 1:20, 21.)

This Sunday afternoon, March 15, we are hosting a plant-based cooking class by Linda Kennedy – teacher, author, sous chef, and former cooking school instructor at the Lifestyle Center of America. Almost all the seats are filled, but if you are seeing this for the first time and would like to come please contact Heather at 683-0218 or 936-648-2607 for details.

If you like good “mountain” and folk style gospel music join us Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 to hear Don and Donna Mohl of www.folkmountaingospel.com They tour the nation sharing family values, the grace of Jesus, our Savior, and the love of God in song and word. They play traditional and Biblical instruments such as the Bowed Psaltery, Hammered Dulcimer, Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Zither, Guitar, and Harmonica.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 103 people in our community were served during the month of February. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate her and the team that volunteered 58.25 hours of time to clean and organize the 997 items they gave away. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!