Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

March 2 – Elder Raymond Cardwell’s message was curiously titled, “Finding Jesus and FedEx.” Elder Cardwell shared how too often the messages we hear from the religious authorities of the day are leading many down a rabbit hole and further from the truth. Often the intent appears to discredit or disprove the Bible and Jesus altogether. Discussions can and have gotten so far off track that one has to wonder “What is the purpose”? The “search” rarely, if ever, results in actually finding Jesus.

2 Peter 3:16-18 sheds light on the process of searching and never finding. Too often mankind (whether it be theologians, historians, professors, or common people) tries to outsmart one another with knowledge that leads nowhere, and the result is to further muddy the waters of confusion and discourse.

One author stated that, “The most humbling lesson that man has to learn is the nothingness of human wisdom and the folly of trying to find God by his own unaided efforts.” Colossians 2:8 says, “Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit after the traditions of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.” And Paul adds in 2 Timothy 3:5-7 “In the last days perilous times shall come. There will be those having a form of godliness but denying the power thereof…ever learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

We can study many things in the Bible, but are we searching for Jesus – to truly know who He is and to know Him personally?

To search for anyone or anything is to assume it is lost or unproven. Jesus is ALWAYS there! He is not lost. We are without Him. We are free to doubt or believe. But He is revealed in the Bible to be alive, true, and faithful.

Then Elder Cardwell put up on the screen a picture of a Fed Ex truck with the logo on the side and asked us to find the white arrow. We searched and searched and could not see the arrow. But when he pointed us to look at the white space between the lower portion of the capital “E” and the small “x” we could see the arrow inside the outline of these letters. Once you “see” the arrow you can easily see it again and again.

May we be awakened to our condition and dissatisfied with a form of godliness. Lord give us a desire and the power to make right choices…to search to know Jesus as our personal Savior!

Last week’s news: Feb, 23 – Our church has a passion for missions, and there are a few missions that we support directly. One of these is the Kibidula Mission in Tanzania, Africa, which is run by our friends Doug & Tamara Schoch. During our study time last week Judy Ulrich brought us an update on what is happening there as the Schoch family and their workers spread the message of God’s Love to everyone they meet. We also heard an update from Farm Stew, an organization that teaches the people in Uganda, Zimbabwe and South Sudan a better way of life. The organization name, “FARM STEW”, is an acronym meaning “Farming, Attitude, Rest, Meals, Sanitation, Temperance, Enterprise, Water.” We heard about how people there are learning to live better, healthier lives, to grow and prepare healthy food, and they are thriving. We always appreciate knowing that our support is producing good results.

Later during the worship hour, pastor Terry Wolfe brought us a message titled “But God,” based on the words of Ephesians 1:3-7. It begins: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ.” and ends “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace.”

Pastor Wolfe told us a story of his dangerous ride home in heavy snow after a recent trip to De Moines, Iowa. He said that the roads were icy, and traffic was moving very slowly. He saw evidence of a few accidents along the way and he and his wife were praying for safety. He said, “we knew that if we could just get to the cross, we would be almost home.” He was referring, of course, to the 214-foot high cross that was recently erected just off Highway 65, north of Branson, MO, but he also pointed out a deeper spiritual reference: “when we come to the cross of Christ, we too are almost home.”

He then told us of another pastor whose wife is suffering from fibromyalgia and in constant pain. They had prayed and read Bible promises, but he felt helpless. They tried natural remedies, supplements, specialist, but nobody could promise relief. He said that finally the pastor “took off his superman cape, looked up to God and plead with Him to heal her. Finally, a state of calm came over him as he realized the answer could be found in two three-letter words in Ephesians 2:4-8. “But God” is the answer!

We can’t do it – but God can; we don’t deserve it – but God does; others won’t do it – but God will; I feel alone – but God is with me; nobody cares – But God does. The Bible has so many wonderful examples of God’s leading – there is Moses, Daniel, Joseph and so many others. They each had a plan for their lives, but God’s plan was different. Just look what happened when they let God show the way! So, why do we waste time struggling alone? We need to take off our superman cape and let God lead, and that will make all the difference.

