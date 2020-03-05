Ava Senior Center

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
If you receive homebound meals,
please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver
Monday, March 9 – Cashew Chicken, Rice, Oriental Blend Vegetables, Fortune Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Tuesday, March 10 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Italian Blend Vegetables, Hot Roll, Turtle Brownie.
Wednesday, March 11 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, Conffetti Rice, Homestyle Biscuit, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Spice Cake.
Thursday, March 12 – Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut, Baked Potato, Wheat Brad, Apple Crisp.
Friday, March 13 – Oven Baked Fish, Coleslaw, Savory Potato Wedges, Hushpuppies, Poke-N-Pour Cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
10:00 a.m. – Health Department Blood Pressure
Noon – Pitch Tournament
Wednesday:
Noon – Pool Tournament
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, March 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town
Tuesday, March 10: To Ozark
Friday, March 13: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.