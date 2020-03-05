Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

If you receive homebound meals,

please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver

Monday, March 9 – Cashew Chicken, Rice, Oriental Blend Vegetables, Fortune Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Tuesday, March 10 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Italian Blend Vegetables, Hot Roll, Turtle Brownie.

Wednesday, March 11 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, Conffetti Rice, Homestyle Biscuit, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Spice Cake.

Thursday, March 12 – Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut, Baked Potato, Wheat Brad, Apple Crisp.

Friday, March 13 – Oven Baked Fish, Coleslaw, Savory Potato Wedges, Hushpuppies, Poke-N-Pour Cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

10:00 a.m. – Health Department Blood Pressure

Noon – Pitch Tournament

Wednesday:

Noon – Pool Tournament

Friday:

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, March 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town

Tuesday, March 10: To Ozark

Friday, March 13: Western Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.