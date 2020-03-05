Ava High School Recognizes Students in Attendance, Academics

The 2019 – 2020 Spring Renaissance Assembly was held at Ava High School on Tuesday, February 11, to recognize students in academics and attendance.

Along with recognition, students also receive gifts of merchandise, food, or gift cards donated by local businesses.

(Editor’s note: Student names appear as provided to the Herald by Ava Schools.)

Outstanding Attendance Awards

Students who had 97-99% attendance.

Class of 2020

Josh Bray

Caleb Brown

Mackenzie Cain

Maranda Davidson

Jacob Eastling

Taylor Ernst

Jacob Gillies

Owen Herrell

Evan Horn

Emaly Keyes

Dylan King

Blake King

Regan Koop

Megan Lakey

Tristin Lapointe

Zack Lawrence

Eden Little

Eden Little

Kennedy Meyer

Makayla Miller

Eli Miller

Brayden Mitchell

Kayden Myers

Cameran Reeve

James Smith

Alexander Stevens

Parker Swindle

Nate Swofford

Ashley Tetrick

Ethan Tucker

Class of 2021

Jamie Anderson

Tyler Brooke

Jacob Bruffett

Logan Carmichael

River Clunn

Mason Cole

Neveah Conrad

Tanner Crandall

Bryse Dodson

Quinton Donley

Kaylee Downs

Adryonna Evans

Rayonna Garner

Layla Giorgianni

Bob Guerrero

Sydney Gunter

Kyra Hollis

Laynie Isaacs

Harley Kilgore

Mackenzie Lawson

Jacob Litwiller

Taylor Long

Colton Marler

Grace Mathews

Jenny Mccleary

Katlyn McFarlin

Zach Mendel

Christopher Merriett

Colby Miles

Zack Miller

Ashton Newlun

Jasmine Perry

Caden Prock

Gabrielea Pruitt

Jesse Pruitt

James Pueppke

Morgan Ray

Allyson Roberts

Devin Rowe

Emily Scott

Gage Sigman

Jadyn Smith

Kyle Thompson

Gage Vaccaro

Alyssa Wallace

Makynna Wallace

Class of 2022

Damian Adams

Baylan Alexander

Hayden Browning

Madison Carter

Zack Conrad

Gabriel Cox

Arianna Cox

Addison Croston

Garrett Cunningham

Macee Cutbirth

Andrew Dalton

Jesse Davidson

Kiona Diver

Jake Donley

Ethan Donley

Tavvin Dorsey

Dylan East

Amelia Emerson

Hannah G. Evans

Rebekah Evans

Paxton Hoefer

Bailey Isaac

Ava Johnson

Eithan Kenning

Samantha Keyes

Karleyna Kilgore

Lauren King

Brayde Koop

Jacob Lakey

Ashlyn Massey

Blayne Mendel

Westyn Merriett

Westyn Merriett

Zachary Olsen

Gavin Reed

Zach Richards

Spencer Skyles

Taegan Snow

Kaylee Springer

Jacob Stewart

Logan Stout

Brody Tidwell

Makenna Townsend

Ceton Twitty

Madison Wade

Tyler Wake

Emily Welch

Cadence Williams

Class of 2023

Keeley Akers

Wesley Anderson

Lakota Atherton

Katie Bell

Michael Bledsoe

Kris Breeding

Quin Breeding

Bryar Brosius

Blake Cain

Jacob Carroll

Angel Caudill

Dharma Clark

Andrew Clevenhagen

Jacob Cook

Mahala Diver

Lauren Etheridge

Kegan Evans

Celia Fossett

Lexi Gastineau

Olivia Gastineau

Grady Goss

Mackinley Goss

Kaitlyn Graf

Hunter Hall

Hunter Hall

Mason Heinlein

Harlee Hicks

Dakota Isaac

Wyatt Johnson

Rebecca Kohler

Jaren Lakey

Kaden Lakey

Kierra Lamb

Nick Lawler

Travis Levan

Luke Little

Madison Luckey

Joseph Mayberry

Jacob McGinnis

Sara Mendel

Sophia Mitchell

Ivy Nelsen

Madison Payne

Connor Prock

Ashlyn Rowland

Elizabeth Schroeder

Kylie Scrivner

Coleman Sims

Isiah Stern

Reagan Stillings

Kaelyn Stillings

Devon Sudbury

Danny Tetrick

Kevin Tetrick

Kailey Vallance

Perfect Attendance Awards

Class of 2020

Hunter Downs

Olivia Heriford

Karcee McFarlin

Class of 2021

Brigit Atherton

Payton Evans

Kaylen Gramlich

Leo Haro

Grace Key

Cade Pinckney

Chelcie Sudbury

Jon Turner

Class of 2022

Jansen Breshears

Leighallie Sallee

Jesse Williams

Class of 2023

Jacob Bell

Allison Denney

Ayden Evans

Qwynn Gieber

Devon Gunther

Mason Husser

Alanna Litwiller

Donavin Overcast

White Card Awards

White Cards will be awarded to those students who earn a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA for first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

Class of 2020

Mackenzie Cain

Carter Campbell

Julius Griego

Devin Griffith

Kirsten Key

Eli Miller

Kelsey Mork

Mia Shelton

Kylie Smith

Aaliyah Stern

Serena Stewart

Daniel Webb

Caitlin Welch

Class of 2021

Jamie Anderson

Makaylea Christeson

Tamika Davis

Bryse Dodson

Quinton Donley

Rayonna Garner

Mackenzie Lawson

Gavin Leeper

Katlyn McFarlin

Colby Miles

Emily Scott

Gage Vaccaro

Cheyenne Willis

Class of 2022

Kaden Bruce

Jesse Davidson

Rebekah Evans

Jacob Hitchcock

Caden Lee

Westyn Merriett

Kira Prock

Gavin Reed

Hallie Smith

Kage Stewart

Logan Stout

Tyler Wake

Emily Welch

Jesse Williams

Class of 2023

Keeley Akers

Wesley Anderson

Katie Bell

Quin Breeding

Makayla Byerley

Jacob Carroll

Angel Caudill

Jacob Cook

Tyler Davis

Lauren Etheridge

Ayden Evans

Lexie Gastineau

Olivia Gastineau

Qwynn Gieber

Anna Godbey

Kaitlyn Graf

Devon Gunther

Hunter Hall

Mason Heinlein

Lauren Johnson

Kierra Lamb

Luke Little

Alanna Litwiller

Madison Luckey

Abby McNish

Kaelyn Stillings

Toni Webb

Blue Card Awards

Blue Cards will be awarded to those students earning a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

Class of 2020

Josh Bray

Caleb Brown

Logan Burks

Makenzie Clark

Logan David

Maranda Davidson

Nichole Degase

Calee Dollarhide

Hunter Downs

Jacob Eastling

Taylor Ernst

Jacob Gillies

Owen Herrell

Haley Herrera

Evan Horn

Jack Johnson

Sunsarah Johnston

Emaly Keyes

Blake King

Dylan King

Regan Koop

Tristin Lapointe

Samantha Lawson

Camryn Lee

Ciara Merriett

Kennedy Meyer

Makayla Miller

Brayden Mitchell

Kayden Myers

Caiden Palmer

Cameran Reeve

Clara Sicilia

Sydney Snelson

Alex Stevens

Nate Swofford

Ashley Tetrick

Albany Wallace

Class of 2021

Brigit Atherton

Jacob Bruffett

River Clunn

Mason Cole

Neveah Conrad

Sarah Dobbs

Kaylee Downs

Layla Giorgianni

Sydney Gunter

Leobardo Haro

Laynie Isaacs

Ethan Johnson

Taylor Long

Colton Marler

Grace Mathews

Brendan McFarlin

Shianne Meile

Zach Mendel

Aidan Murphy

Prarie Nunnery

Karli Pedersen

Jasmine Perry

Caden Prock

Gabrielea Pruitt

Kiera Rothenberg

Devin Rowe

Flint Sallee

Madison Shearer

Jadyn Smith

Hannah Stafford

Chelcie Sudbury

Kyle Thompson

Jon Turner

Alyssa Wallace

Makynna Wallace

Class of 2022

Jansen Breshears

Madison Carter

Addison Croston

Macee Cutbirth

Andrew Dalton

Kiona Diver

Ethan Donley

Rachael Elliott

Hannah G. Evans

Hannah M. Evans

Julia Henry

Ava Johnson

Samantha Keyes

Lauren King

Jacob Lakey

Avin Long

Ashlyn Massey

Jordan Mcchesney

Leighallie Sallee

Chloe Thomas

Brody Tidwell

Madison Wade

Cadence Williams

Class of 2023

Shelby Crossland

Ashlynn Davidson

Mahala Diver

Celia Fossett

Mason Husser

Wyatt Johnson

Rebecca Kohler

Sara Mendel

Bethany Menke

Connor Prock

Madalyn Russell

Kylie Scrivner

Reagan Stillings

Devon Sudbury

Harley Yocum

Gold Card Awards

Gold Cards will be awarded to those students earning a 4.0 GPA for first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

Class of 2020

Claire Fossett

Olivia Heriford

Megan Lakey

Eden Little

Karcee McFarlin

Grace Roberts

Reagan Swatosh

Class of 2021

Adryonna Evans

Kaylen Gramlich

Miquia Heinlein

Grace Key

Harley Kilgore

Paige Kimmons

Zack Miller

Allyson Roberts

Class of 2022

Baylan Alexander

Makayla Elliott

Class of 2023

Lauren Brooks

Allison Denney

Mackinley Goss

Ivy Nelsen

Elizabeth Schroeder

Most Improved Awards

Most improved students from the start to finish of the fall 2019 semester all nominated by teachers.

Class of 2021

Alyssa Fitzsimmons

Cade Pinckney

Morgan Ray

Gage Sigman

Class of 2022

Zack Conrad

Arianna Cox

Grace Mitchell

Class of 2023

Alina Allusi

Brianna Cass

Angel Caudill

Taylor Fleetwood

Erick Haro

Lauren Johnson

Mea Mason

Jacob McGinnis

Abby McNish

Ashlyn Rowland

Doyle Young

Principal AAA Award

The Principal’s AAA Award will be awarded to those students who have: Perfect attendance, 4.0 GPA, and no discipline referrals for the 2019 Fall semester.

Class of 2020

Olivia Heriford

Karcee McFarlin

Class of 2021

Kaylen Gramlich

Grace Key

Class of 2023

Allison Denney

Academic Letter

To receive an academic letter during the 2019-2020 school year students must maintain an average of at least a 3.3 grade point average, no grade below a B- on semester grades, minimum of 3 core classes per semester, and enrolled as a full-time student all four quarters.

The first year a student letters academically, they will receive a certificate, a letter “A” pin, and a gold bar pin to place on their letterman jacket. After a student letters once, if they letter in the future they will only receive the gold bar pin.

Class of 2020

Caleb Brown

Makenzie Clark

Maranda Davidson

Calee Dollarhide

Hunter Downs

Taylor Ernst

Claire Fossett

Olivia Heriford

Haley Herrera

Emaly Keyes

Dylan King

Regan Koop

Megan Lakey

Eden Little

Karcee McFarlin

Makayla Miller

Kayden Myers

Caiden Palmer

Grace Roberts

Clara Sicilia

Sydney Snelson

Reagan Swatosh

Nate Swofford

Albany Wallace

Academic Excellence

Students who maintain a grade point average of 3.7 or above for both semesters of the 2019-2020 school year, as well as meet all requirements for an academic letter, will be awarded a scholar pin and certificate denoting academic excellence.

Class of 2020

Caleb Brown

Makenzie Clark

Maranda Davidson

Calee Dollarhide

Hunter Downs

Claire Fossett

Olivia Heriford

Haley Herrera

Emaly Keyes

Dylan King

Regan Koop

Megan Lakey

Eden Little

Karcee McFarlin

Makayla Miller

Caiden Palmer

Grace Roberts

Clara Sicilia

Sydney Snelson

Reagan Swatosh

Nate Swofford

Albany Wallace

End of Course Exam Awards

At this time we would like to recognize those students who scored advanced and proficient on their Algebra I and English II End of Course exams that were taken this past Spring. Students will receive an award card that allows them to check out one day per month during fourth hour Bear Time and lunch period. Before a student can leave campus, the attached permission slip must be signed by a parent or guardian and turned into the main office.

Biology EOC-Advanced Scores

Logan David

Calee Dollarhide

Hunter Downs

Jack Johnson

Eden Little

Clara Sicilia

Alexander Stevens

Reagan Swatosh

Ashley Tetrick

Biology EOC-Proficient Scores

Hunter Crossland

Nichole Degase

Jacob Eastling

Claire Fossett

Devin Griffith

Olivia Heriford

Owen Herrell

Haley Herrera

Sunsarah Johnston

Quincy Kelly

Kirsten Key

Emaly Keyes

Dylan King

Megan Lakey

Tristin Lapointe

Samantha Lawson

Jacob Mayberry

Karcee McFarlin

Jasmyn McGinnis

Eli Miller

Brayden Mitchell

Kayden Myers

Caiden Palmer

Grace Roberts

Mia Shelton

James Smith

Kylie Smith

Gabrial Swearengin

Nate Swofford

Tiffany Williams