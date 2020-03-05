Ava High School Recognizes Students in Attendance, Academics

The 2019 – 2020 Spring Renaissance Assembly was held at Ava High School on Tuesday, February 11, to recognize students in academics and attendance.
Along with recognition, students also receive gifts of merchandise, food, or gift cards donated by local businesses.
(Editor’s note: Student names appear as provided to the Herald by Ava Schools.)
Outstanding Attendance Awards
Students who had 97-99% attendance.
Class of 2020
- Josh Bray
- Caleb Brown
- Mackenzie Cain
- Maranda Davidson
- Jacob Eastling
- Taylor Ernst
- Jacob Gillies
- Owen Herrell
- Evan Horn
- Emaly Keyes
- Dylan King
- Blake King
- Regan Koop
- Megan Lakey
- Tristin Lapointe
- Zack Lawrence
- Eden Little
- Jacob Mayberry
- Kennedy Meyer
- Makayla Miller
- Eli Miller
- Brayden Mitchell
- Kayden Myers
- Cameran Reeve
- James Smith
- Alexander Stevens
- Parker Swindle
- Nate Swofford
- Ashley Tetrick
- Ethan Tucker
Class of 2021
- Jamie Anderson
- Tyler Brooke
- Jacob Bruffett
- Logan Carmichael
- River Clunn
- Mason Cole
- Neveah Conrad
- Tanner Crandall
- Bryse Dodson
- Quinton Donley
- Kaylee Downs
- Adryonna Evans
- Rayonna Garner
- Layla Giorgianni
- Bob Guerrero
- Sydney Gunter
- Kyra Hollis
- Laynie Isaacs
- Harley Kilgore
- Mackenzie Lawson
- Jacob Litwiller
- Taylor Long
- Colton Marler
- Grace Mathews
- Jenny Mccleary
- Katlyn McFarlin
- Zach Mendel
- Christopher Merriett
- Colby Miles
- Zack Miller
- Ashton Newlun
- Jasmine Perry
- Caden Prock
- Gabrielea Pruitt
- Jesse Pruitt
- James Pueppke
- Morgan Ray
- Allyson Roberts
- Devin Rowe
- Emily Scott
- Gage Sigman
- Jadyn Smith
- Kyle Thompson
- Gage Vaccaro
- Alyssa Wallace
- Makynna Wallace
Class of 2022
- Damian Adams
- Baylan Alexander
- Hayden Browning
- Madison Carter
- Zack Conrad
- Gabriel Cox
- Arianna Cox
- Addison Croston
- Garrett Cunningham
- Macee Cutbirth
- Andrew Dalton
- Jesse Davidson
- Kiona Diver
- Jake Donley
- Ethan Donley
- Tavvin Dorsey
- Dylan East
- Amelia Emerson
- Hannah G. Evans
- Rebekah Evans
- Paxton Hoefer
- Bailey Isaac
- Ava Johnson
- Eithan Kenning
- Samantha Keyes
- Karleyna Kilgore
- Lauren King
- Brayde Koop
- Jacob Lakey
- Ashlyn Massey
- Blayne Mendel
- Westyn Merriett
- Konner Nelson
- Zachary Olsen
- Gavin Reed
- Zach Richards
- Spencer Skyles
- Taegan Snow
- Kaylee Springer
- Jacob Stewart
- Logan Stout
- Brody Tidwell
- Makenna Townsend
- Ceton Twitty
- Madison Wade
- Tyler Wake
- Emily Welch
- Cadence Williams
Class of 2023
- Keeley Akers
- Wesley Anderson
- Lakota Atherton
- Katie Bell
- Michael Bledsoe
- Kris Breeding
- Quin Breeding
- Bryar Brosius
- Blake Cain
- Jacob Carroll
- Angel Caudill
- Dharma Clark
- Andrew Clevenhagen
- Jacob Cook
- Mahala Diver
- Lauren Etheridge
- Kegan Evans
- Celia Fossett
- Lexi Gastineau
- Olivia Gastineau
- Grady Goss
- Mackinley Goss
- Kaitlyn Graf
- Hunter Hall
- Erick Haro
- Mason Heinlein
- Harlee Hicks
- Dakota Isaac
- Wyatt Johnson
- Rebecca Kohler
- Jaren Lakey
- Kaden Lakey
- Kierra Lamb
- Nick Lawler
- Travis Levan
- Luke Little
- Madison Luckey
- Joseph Mayberry
- Jacob McGinnis
- Sara Mendel
- Sophia Mitchell
- Ivy Nelsen
- Madison Payne
- Connor Prock
- Ashlyn Rowland
- Elizabeth Schroeder
- Kylie Scrivner
- Coleman Sims
- Isiah Stern
- Reagan Stillings
- Kaelyn Stillings
- Devon Sudbury
- Danny Tetrick
- Kevin Tetrick
- Kailey Vallance
Perfect Attendance Awards
Class of 2020
- Hunter Downs
- Olivia Heriford
- Karcee McFarlin
Class of 2021
- Brigit Atherton
- Payton Evans
- Kaylen Gramlich
- Leo Haro
- Grace Key
- Cade Pinckney
- Chelcie Sudbury
- Jon Turner
Class of 2022
- Jansen Breshears
- Leighallie Sallee
- Jesse Williams
Class of 2023
- Jacob Bell
- Allison Denney
- Ayden Evans
- Qwynn Gieber
- Devon Gunther
- Mason Husser
- Alanna Litwiller
- Donavin Overcast
White Card Awards
White Cards will be awarded to those students who earn a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA for first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Class of 2020
- Mackenzie Cain
- Carter Campbell
- Julius Griego
- Devin Griffith
- Kirsten Key
- Eli Miller
- Kelsey Mork
- Mia Shelton
- Kylie Smith
- Aaliyah Stern
- Serena Stewart
- Daniel Webb
- Caitlin Welch
Class of 2021
- Jamie Anderson
- Makaylea Christeson
- Tamika Davis
- Bryse Dodson
- Quinton Donley
- Rayonna Garner
- Mackenzie Lawson
- Gavin Leeper
- Katlyn McFarlin
- Colby Miles
- Emily Scott
- Gage Vaccaro
- Cheyenne Willis
Class of 2022
- Kaden Bruce
- Jesse Davidson
- Rebekah Evans
- Jacob Hitchcock
- Caden Lee
- Westyn Merriett
- Kira Prock
- Gavin Reed
- Hallie Smith
- Kage Stewart
- Logan Stout
- Tyler Wake
- Emily Welch
- Jesse Williams
Class of 2023
- Keeley Akers
- Wesley Anderson
- Katie Bell
- Quin Breeding
- Makayla Byerley
- Jacob Carroll
- Angel Caudill
- Jacob Cook
- Tyler Davis
- Lauren Etheridge
- Ayden Evans
- Lexie Gastineau
- Olivia Gastineau
- Qwynn Gieber
- Anna Godbey
- Kaitlyn Graf
- Devon Gunther
- Hunter Hall
- Mason Heinlein
- Lauren Johnson
- Kierra Lamb
- Luke Little
- Alanna Litwiller
- Madison Luckey
- Abby McNish
- Kaelyn Stillings
- Toni Webb
Blue Card Awards
Blue Cards will be awarded to those students earning a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Class of 2020
- Josh Bray
- Caleb Brown
- Logan Burks
- Makenzie Clark
- Logan David
- Maranda Davidson
- Nichole Degase
- Calee Dollarhide
- Hunter Downs
- Jacob Eastling
- Taylor Ernst
- Jacob Gillies
- Owen Herrell
- Haley Herrera
- Evan Horn
- Jack Johnson
- Sunsarah Johnston
- Emaly Keyes
- Blake King
- Dylan King
- Regan Koop
- Tristin Lapointe
- Samantha Lawson
- Camryn Lee
- Ciara Merriett
- Kennedy Meyer
- Makayla Miller
- Brayden Mitchell
- Kayden Myers
- Caiden Palmer
- Cameran Reeve
- Clara Sicilia
- Sydney Snelson
- Alex Stevens
- Nate Swofford
- Ashley Tetrick
- Albany Wallace
Class of 2021
- Brigit Atherton
- Jacob Bruffett
- River Clunn
- Mason Cole
- Neveah Conrad
- Sarah Dobbs
- Kaylee Downs
- Layla Giorgianni
- Sydney Gunter
- Leobardo Haro
- Laynie Isaacs
- Ethan Johnson
- Taylor Long
- Colton Marler
- Grace Mathews
- Brendan McFarlin
- Shianne Meile
- Zach Mendel
- Aidan Murphy
- Prarie Nunnery
- Karli Pedersen
- Jasmine Perry
- Caden Prock
- Gabrielea Pruitt
- Kiera Rothenberg
- Devin Rowe
- Flint Sallee
- Madison Shearer
- Jadyn Smith
- Hannah Stafford
- Chelcie Sudbury
- Kyle Thompson
- Jon Turner
- Alyssa Wallace
- Makynna Wallace
Class of 2022
- Jansen Breshears
- Madison Carter
- Addison Croston
- Macee Cutbirth
- Andrew Dalton
- Kiona Diver
- Ethan Donley
- Rachael Elliott
- Hannah G. Evans
- Hannah M. Evans
- Julia Henry
- Ava Johnson
- Samantha Keyes
- Lauren King
- Jacob Lakey
- Avin Long
- Ashlyn Massey
- Jordan Mcchesney
- Leighallie Sallee
- Chloe Thomas
- Brody Tidwell
- Madison Wade
- Cadence Williams
Class of 2023
- Shelby Crossland
- Ashlynn Davidson
- Mahala Diver
- Celia Fossett
- Mason Husser
- Wyatt Johnson
- Rebecca Kohler
- Sara Mendel
- Bethany Menke
- Connor Prock
- Madalyn Russell
- Kylie Scrivner
- Reagan Stillings
- Devon Sudbury
- Harley Yocum
Gold Card Awards
Gold Cards will be awarded to those students earning a 4.0 GPA for first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Class of 2020
- Claire Fossett
- Olivia Heriford
- Megan Lakey
- Eden Little
- Karcee McFarlin
- Grace Roberts
- Reagan Swatosh
Class of 2021
- Adryonna Evans
- Kaylen Gramlich
- Miquia Heinlein
- Grace Key
- Harley Kilgore
- Paige Kimmons
- Zack Miller
- Allyson Roberts
Class of 2022
- Baylan Alexander
- Makayla Elliott
Class of 2023
- Lauren Brooks
- Allison Denney
- Mackinley Goss
- Ivy Nelsen
- Elizabeth Schroeder
Most Improved Awards
Most improved students from the start to finish of the fall 2019 semester all nominated by teachers.
Class of 2021
- Alyssa Fitzsimmons
- Cade Pinckney
- Morgan Ray
- Gage Sigman
Class of 2022
- Zack Conrad
- Arianna Cox
- Grace Mitchell
Class of 2023
- Alina Allusi
- Brianna Cass
- Angel Caudill
- Taylor Fleetwood
- Erick Haro
- Lauren Johnson
- Mea Mason
- Jacob McGinnis
- Abby McNish
- Ashlyn Rowland
- Doyle Young
Principal AAA Award
The Principal’s AAA Award will be awarded to those students who have: Perfect attendance, 4.0 GPA, and no discipline referrals for the 2019 Fall semester.
Class of 2020
- Olivia Heriford
- Karcee McFarlin
Class of 2021
- Kaylen Gramlich
- Grace Key
Class of 2023
- Allison Denney
Academic Letter
To receive an academic letter during the 2019-2020 school year students must maintain an average of at least a 3.3 grade point average, no grade below a B- on semester grades, minimum of 3 core classes per semester, and enrolled as a full-time student all four quarters.
The first year a student letters academically, they will receive a certificate, a letter “A” pin, and a gold bar pin to place on their letterman jacket. After a student letters once, if they letter in the future they will only receive the gold bar pin.
Class of 2020
- Caleb Brown
- Makenzie Clark
- Maranda Davidson
- Calee Dollarhide
- Hunter Downs
- Taylor Ernst
- Claire Fossett
- Olivia Heriford
- Haley Herrera
- Emaly Keyes
- Dylan King
- Regan Koop
- Megan Lakey
- Eden Little
- Karcee McFarlin
- Makayla Miller
- Kayden Myers
- Caiden Palmer
- Grace Roberts
- Clara Sicilia
- Sydney Snelson
- Reagan Swatosh
- Nate Swofford
- Albany Wallace
Academic Excellence
Students who maintain a grade point average of 3.7 or above for both semesters of the 2019-2020 school year, as well as meet all requirements for an academic letter, will be awarded a scholar pin and certificate denoting academic excellence.
Class of 2020
- Caleb Brown
- Makenzie Clark
- Maranda Davidson
- Calee Dollarhide
- Hunter Downs
- Claire Fossett
- Olivia Heriford
- Haley Herrera
- Emaly Keyes
- Dylan King
- Regan Koop
- Megan Lakey
- Eden Little
- Karcee McFarlin
- Makayla Miller
- Caiden Palmer
- Grace Roberts
- Clara Sicilia
- Sydney Snelson
- Reagan Swatosh
- Nate Swofford
- Albany Wallace
End of Course Exam Awards
At this time we would like to recognize those students who scored advanced and proficient on their Algebra I and English II End of Course exams that were taken this past Spring. Students will receive an award card that allows them to check out one day per month during fourth hour Bear Time and lunch period. Before a student can leave campus, the attached permission slip must be signed by a parent or guardian and turned into the main office.
Biology EOC-Advanced Scores
- Logan David
- Calee Dollarhide
- Hunter Downs
- Jack Johnson
- Eden Little
- Clara Sicilia
- Alexander Stevens
- Reagan Swatosh
- Ashley Tetrick
Biology EOC-Proficient Scores
- Hunter Crossland
- Nichole Degase
- Jacob Eastling
- Claire Fossett
- Devin Griffith
- Olivia Heriford
- Owen Herrell
- Haley Herrera
- Sunsarah Johnston
- Quincy Kelly
- Kirsten Key
- Emaly Keyes
- Dylan King
- Megan Lakey
- Tristin Lapointe
- Samantha Lawson
- Jacob Mayberry
- Karcee McFarlin
- Jasmyn McGinnis
- Eli Miller
- Brayden Mitchell
- Kayden Myers
- Caiden Palmer
- Grace Roberts
- Mia Shelton
- James Smith
- Kylie Smith
- Gabrial Swearengin
- Nate Swofford
- Tiffany Williams