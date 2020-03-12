Ava Head Start Accepting Applications for Next Fall

Ava Head Start Center is accepting children’s application for the coming school year. Children must be three or four years old on or before July 31, 2020. We encourage parents to discover what Head Start offers. You are invited to call us at 683-5217 or stop by the Ava Head Start Center located on Y Highway.

Head Start provides comprehensive services to get children ready for kindergarten. We support learning through play, creative expression and guided activities. We promote language and literacy development, early math and science concepts, and positive attitudes toward learning.

Head Start promotes physical development. Children are served a healthy breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack. Head Start children receive health and development screenings. When concerns are identified, programs connect families with medical, dental, and mental health services to ensure children are receiving the help they need.

We serve children with disabilities by working with local school districts, specialists, and other professionals to individualize each child’s learning plan to meet their special needs.

Head Start families find assistance in these challenging times. We help families identify and reach goals around employment, training, and parenting. We communicate with families on a regular basis to keep them informed of their children’s progress and to seek their input on their child’s learning experience. Parents are provided many ways to engage in Head Start through volunteering, parent meetings, family activities, and parent leadership opportunities.

Ava Head Start is in session Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 3:30. For more information stop by the center or call Gail at the number above. We would love to tell you how we can help get your children ready for kindergarten.