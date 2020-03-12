Ava Growers to Meet on 27th

The annual meeting of the Ava Growers Project will be held on Friday, March 27 at 6pm at the Ava Lions Club, 309 N. Jefferson St.

The Growers Project is a nonprofit which organizes the Saturday morning farmers market on the Ava Square from April through October.

The Growers also encourage local food production through home gardening and small scale agriculture, free garden seed distribution, as well as talks on seed saving and other topics.

There will be a business meeting including election of board members, so members are encouraged to attend.

The meeting is also open to the public. For information please call 417 746-4006 or email avagrowers@gmail.com .