Ava Elementary Kindergarten Enrollment

Enrollment for kindergarten at Ava R-I for the fall of 2019 will be on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Enrollment will take place in the elementary office. Packets may be picked up in the office prior to enrollment.

Parents enrolling a student will need to provide proof of residency (utility bill, personal property tax receipt, or rent receipt), shot record, birth certificate, proof of health insurance, and social security card (optional).

If you have any questions, please contact the elementary office at 683-5450.