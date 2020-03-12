Ava Art Guild Workshop

It is looking like Spring is here. We have had such a mild winter I know we can’t complain but it is nice to see spring is here, so excited to see daffodils in some spots.

The Ava Art Guild is excited for spring also as we are gearing up for another fun and busy year.

The first workshop of the year will be held Saturday March 14. An acrylic workshop had been planned for this workshop but due to illness it will be soda can flowers. This will be led by Elizabeth Brown and should be a lot of fun. Social time including a light lunch at 1:00 p.m., business meeting at 1:30 and workshop begins at 2 p.m.

The Ava Art Guild is a non-profit organization run by all volunteers. Everyone is welcome to the workshops and all supplies are provided. The Guild holds two art shows a year, spring and fall. All types of art are welcome with many categories and levels including an under 18 for young people to enter.

Membership is not necessary to enjoy workshops or shows but membership does have some benefits. Membership is $10 a year for adults, junior membership is $5 a year and family membership is $20.

For more information avaartguild.org, avaartguild@yahoo.com or find us on Facebook.