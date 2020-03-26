Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 23 – On 3/16 I ended up with 0.9 inches in my rain gauge. On 3/17 I had 0.3 and on 3/18 I got 0.6 more. On 3/19 by 10:30pm I had 3.3, and by noon on 3/20 I had 0.1. And I had 0.3 inches by 4:00pm.

Last Monday, James and Mark stopped by in the morning. Mindy came today.

On Tuesday, Mark and Mark Weston came in the morning. Kay stopped and picked up my news.

Wednesday, Mindy came before noon.

On Thursday, Ellis came by after he got off work and brought me some milk, bread and pickles. Then he took my white clothes home with him to wash.

Friday, Mindy came.

On Saturday, Ellis and Michelle came in the morning and brought me clean clothes back.

Sunday, I missed church because it was raining. I listened to the radio and heard some preachers. The last one was Joe Corum and his message was about Horrid Things They Don’t Need.

James, Lakota and Adrian came about noon and borrowed a platter to put cookies on. James was having and Open House, Fri. 2 – 4 at the house he built in Sundown Ridge.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.