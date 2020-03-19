Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 9 – I had .4 inches of rain by 3:30, Saturday 3/14 I had 1.8 in my rain gauge by 2p.m. .2 more when ended.

Mark and James stopped on their way to work, Mindy came by before noon. I went and voted, took my news in, then got some groceries, especially milk.

Mindy came today. I baked bread. Mark and James stopped this morning. Tom Williams, Karen Heriford and Hellen attended their O.E.S. meeting in Theodosia.

James came first and waited for Mark. Then they went to work, Mindy came before noon. I baked two cakes. Levie came by about noon and took some things for Jerri’s benefit for tonight.

Brother Charles message came from Philippians 1 chapter 6. God is so faithful, James 4, chapter 8.

Mark stopped and left something for James and James came after I got home from church and picked it up. Trae and family stopped by this afternoon and got his birthday card and cake. Dustin and family stopped on the way home and got his one day early, birthday card and veggie tray.

Keep praying for all the sick folks. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost loved ones.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.

Last Week’s News

March 10 – Last week Monday, Mindy came by early. I had 0.5 inches in my rain gauge.

Tuesday I took my news in to the paper and stopped at the drug store for some strips. I took cookies to Jennifer, then paid my light bill. I got a card for my phone, picked up some grocery, and put gas in my car. Then I stopped by the Chamber of Commerce and gave Nina and Judy a piece of my angel food cake.

Wednesday Mark and Sherry stopped by in the morning and Mindy came by later. I gave Mark his birthday card and candy early.

Thursday George and Violet came and brought some eggs. Lakota brought Tevin and Adrian and left them with me while she went to the beauty shop. I made some bread and when Lakota got back, I cooked us something to eat. Later on they went down to James.

Friday, Mindy came at noon, Then I went to the funeral home to view Suzanne Sanders’ body. I left a card and some bread for her families. I went to the radio station and waiter for Levie Watterson and Thomas so I could give Thomas his early birthday card and cake. I stopped at the nursing home and visited with Woody Coonce, Anita Smith and her sister, Mary Blakey.

Saturday is Mark Blakey and Thomas Watterson’s birthday. Ellis and Michelle came by while I was in town. I had someone else coming, but I guess they couldn’t find where I lived.

Sunday, Brother Charles was back in church. His message came from Mark chapters 1 & 2. Thoughts: Mark 1:38 “Let go,” vs. 41 “Be clean,” “Follow me.” Mark 2:14 “Follow me,” that is to Follow Christ.

I stopped by John Stephens on my way home and some of his children were there. They were celebrating Max’s birthday.

