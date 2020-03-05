Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 1 – On Feb. 24, I had 1.4 inches; on Feb. 25 I had 0.1 inches; and on Feb. 26 I had 0.1 inches when the snow had melted in my rain gauge.

Last Monday Jennifer came by, as well as Mark and James.

On Tuesday, I took my news in and went by the store before going home. I made some cookies for Mark and Sherry’s anniversary. I went with Tom Williams to Mansfield to his O.E.S. meeting.

Wednesday, Mindy came over. Mark and James were here and I gave mark their Anniversary card and cookies.

On Thursday, Violet and George dropped by with 3 dozen eggs for me.

Friday, Vernal and Blake came down in the morning and left something for Mark. Mindy came about noon. Nina came in the evening and we went to Ozark to the S.G.T where we met Monica and Annette to watch “Living with Style.” It was really good when everyone sticks together in the end. The Lord makes things come together.

On Saturday, Mark came by and picked up what Vernal left for him.

Sunday, we just had Sunday School. Brother Charles was sick and didn’t make it to church. Tom Williams came by Sunday afternoon.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers. My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.