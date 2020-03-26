Grant Money Available for COVID-19 & Other Health-Related Projects

Recently, the Douglas County Community Foundation (DCCF) was awarded a $10,000 Grant. These monies were provided by the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative, a partnership of Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Missouri Foundation for Health.

The organizations which can apply for a grant are 501c3s, schools, churches and government agencies serving Douglas County. Grants awarded by DCCF should be limited to $2,000. Projects that will be considered must be health related, e.g., backpack programs, school lunches, classes on diabetes, healthy lifestyles, auditory testing, etc.

This past Wednesday, permission was received from the Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH) to shift the grant focus from exclusively “health related projects” to assistance in the Douglas County community due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The deadline for grant application is Friday, April 10, at 5:00p.m. Grants should be submitted on line at cfozarks.org/affiliates/douglas-county.

Contact JaniceClaireLorrain@gmail.com with questions.