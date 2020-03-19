Anglers Celebrated Trout Season in Missouri State Parks on March 1

JEFFERSON CITY –– More than 7,300 anglers visited Bennett Spring, Montauk and Roaring River state parks on opening day of trout season. The catch-and-keep trout season began at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.

“When it comes to opening day of trout season, we couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “The weather was amazing, the fish were biting and, of course, the company of anglers, families and team members set the stage for a great day of continued traditions and Missouri memory making.”

Based on trout tag sales, 2,378 anglers visited Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, 2,457 anglers visited Montauk State Park near Salem, and 2,558 anglers visited Roaring River State Park near Cassville. This year’s total is an increase of nearly 2,200 more than 2019 figures. A breakdown of trout tag counts and photos from the day are available at mostateparks.com/TroutOpening2020.

“Each of the three trout fishing parks has something to offer anglers and families,” said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “When visiting, you’ll encounter stories of family traditions that are passed on from generation to generation. Trout fishing in a Missouri state park is certainly a special experience for park guests.”

The catch-and-keep trout season continues through Oct. 31. Trout season in Missouri is a cooperative effort of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which manages state parks, and the Missouri Department of Conservation, which operates the hatcheries and stocks the streams with trout.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.