Activity Report – Ava Police

Calls By Type: March 1 – March 7

Abandoned 911 Call – 1

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 4

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 3

Assist Agency (Medical) – 1

Assist Agency (MSHP) – 3

Assist Person -1

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 6

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 4

C&I Driver – 1

Community Policing – 6

Disturbance, General – 1

DWI – 1

Fraud – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Miscellaneous – 6

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Order of Protection Violation – 2

Private Property Accident – 2

Pursuit, Traffic – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Suicide (attempted) – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 29

Vandalism / Property Damage – 1

Cemetery Gates – 1

Total – 86

On 3/1, Ava Police assisted paramedics to enter the residence of an elderly female who had fallen.

On 3/1, Ava Police responded to a caller stating that there was a brush fire in someone’s back yard and that he did not see anyone tending it. Deputies investigated and found the fire was a controlled burn.

On 3/2, Ava Police responded to a call for a counterfeit $20 found in the night deposit box. Deputies collected the bill.

On 3/4, Ava Police provided traffic control and escort for the Ava High School Basketball team.

On 3/6, Ava Police responded to Walmart parking lot. The caller stated she found a baggie of what looked like drugs. Deputies identified the content of the baggie as a mint that had been run over. No drugs involved.

On 3/6. Ava Police responded to a loose dog by the Herald Offices. Deputies collected the dog.

On 3/6, Ava Police responded to Industrial Park Rd where a car hit a deer and the injured animal was still alive. Deputies disposed of the animal.

On 3/7, Ava Police responded to a 3-4 year boy outside residence alone. Deputies returned the child to his home. Parents were asleep and the child figured out the door lock. Parents will take care of the issue.