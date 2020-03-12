Activity Report – Ava Police

Calls By Type: March 1 – March 7

  • Abandoned 911 Call – 1
  • Alarm – 2
  • Animal Call – 4
  • Assault – 1
  • Assist Agency – 3
  • Assist Agency (Medical) – 1
  • Assist Agency (MSHP) – 3
  • Assist Person -1
  • Check Building – 1
  • Check Person – 6
  • Check Vehicle – 3
  • Check Well-Being – 4
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Community Policing – 6
  • Disturbance, General – 1
  • DWI – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 1
  • Juvenile Situation – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 6
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Order of Protection Violation – 2
  • Private Property Accident – 2
  • Pursuit, Traffic – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Suicide (attempted) – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 29
  • Vandalism / Property Damage – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 1

Total – 86

On 3/1, Ava Police assisted paramedics to enter the residence of an elderly female who had fallen.

On 3/1, Ava Police responded to a caller stating that there was a brush fire in someone’s back yard and that he did not see anyone tending it. Deputies investigated and found the fire was a controlled burn.

On 3/2, Ava Police responded to a call for a counterfeit $20 found in the night deposit box. Deputies collected the bill.

On 3/4, Ava Police provided traffic control and escort for the Ava High School Basketball team.

On 3/6, Ava Police responded to Walmart parking lot. The caller stated she found a baggie of what looked like drugs. Deputies identified the content of the baggie as a mint that had been run over. No drugs involved.

On 3/6. Ava Police responded to a loose dog by the Herald Offices. Deputies collected the dog.

On 3/6, Ava Police responded to Industrial Park Rd where a car hit a deer and the injured animal was still alive. Deputies disposed of the animal.

On 3/7, Ava Police responded to a 3-4 year boy outside residence alone. Deputies returned the child to his home. Parents were asleep and the child figured out the door lock. Parents will take care of the issue.

