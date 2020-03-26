Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

March 15 – March 21, 2020

Alarm – 5

Animal Call – 5

Assist Agency – 1

Assist Agency (DCSO) – 2

Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1

Assist Person -2

Check Building – 1

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 3

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 5

Disturbance, General – 1

Disturbance, Noise – 1

Funeral Escort – 2

Miscellaneous – 2

Shoplifting – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 10

Warrant – 3

Total – 55

On 3/16, Ava Police responded to the 100 block of Ava Ave. The reporting party stated that someone was knocking on the house and walking around outside. Deputies searched around the home and found it to be all clear. They informed the reporting party they would do extra patrol for a couple of days.

On 3/16, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of Denney St. The reporting party stated there was a female subject across the road that seemed to be lost. Deputies found the subject was texting.

On 3/18, Ava Police responded to 300 block of Broadway to assist an elderly male into his residence.

On 3/20, Ava Police made a traffic stop at Washington/Malone. Deputies gave the driver a warning for wrong way on a one-way street and no registration. The car was stuck in the grass on the side of the road awaiting a tow vehicle.

On 3/21, Ava Police were flagged down by Casey’s worker. The was an unknown vehicle parked at the gas station. Deputies talked with the driver of the car, who stated he was using the Internet to check lumber prices.