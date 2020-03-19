Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

3/8/2020 to 3/14/2020

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 6

Assist Agency – 2

Assist Agency (DCSO) -2

Assist Agency (Medical) – 1

Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 4

Check Well-Being – 1

C & I Driver – 1

Civil – 2

Code Enforcement – 1

Community Policing – 7

Disturbance, General – 1

Disturbance, Noise – 3

Funeral Escort – 1

Miscellaneous – 8

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 17

Vandalism/Prop. Damage -2

Warrant – 2

Cemetery Gates – 4

Total – 75

On 3/8, Ava police responded to Martin Street over a complaint that someone had knocked over her mailbox. Deputies found that the mailbox was damaged. Caller declined to file a report.

On 3/11, Ava police responded to a local store. The caller stated a male was asleep on the floor behind the counter and went back to sleep after she woke him up. Deputies spoke with the man. He stated he was fine, and just went through a divorce.

On 3/12, Ava police responded to Spring Street where caller complained that kids were being loud and throwing knives at the fence by her residence. She also state that the kids had hit her house with knives in the past. Deputies spoke to the kids who agreed to move the target and quiet down.

On 3/12, Ava police responded to Grand/Mansfield. Caller stated that a white Jeep is squalling tires up and down Grand and Mansfield. Deputies found White Jeep parked at the residence.

3/12/20, Ava police returned to Grand/Mansfield when previous caller called back, stating the Jeep was back at the house and now there were several people out with flashlights and yelling outside the Snelson residence. Deputies made contact with parties at the residence. They state a few of them were having some drinks and took off walking. The commotion was from them trying to get the intoxicated female back inside the residence. Officers spoke with intoxicated female who stated everything was fine. She was just really drunk and wanted to go inside to lay down. No report necessary.