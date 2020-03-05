Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

2-23-2030 to 2-29-2020

Alarm – 3

Animal Call – 2

Assault – 2

Assist Agency – 6

Assist Person – 1

Burglary – 1

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 1

Check Vehicle – 6

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 5

Community Policing – 8

Domestic Disturbance – 1

General Disturbance – 1

Follow-Up – 1

Found Property – 1

Fraud – 1

Misc. – 9

Missing Person – 1

Prisoner Transport – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Shoplifting – 2

Stalled Vehicle – 3

Traffic Stop – 24

Cemetery Gates – 4

Total – 88

On 2/24, Ava Police took a report from an Ava resident who had made a purchase online, paid through PayPal, but hadn’t received the item.

On 2/25, Ava Police took possession of a firearm left behind in a rental car. Officers contacted the gun owner.

On 2/26, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of shoplifting. Officers took a subject into custody.

On 2/27, Ava Police were notified that several horses were loose on Highway 76, creating a traffic hazard. Officers contacted several homeowners in the area.

On 2/28, Ava Police responded to the north Casey’s location over reports of suspicious vehicles with people inside them. Officers investigated and found it was just kids hanging out.

On 2/28, Ava Police responded to the 200 block of Spring Street to assist in a structural fire.

On 2/28, Ava Police received a call from Sonic over a customer car stalled in the drive-thru. The customer was refusing to call a tow service and was finally able to start the vehicle and move it out of the way.

On 2/28, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of shoplifting. Officers made an arrest and took a subject into custody.

On 2/29, Ava Police responded to the Heart of the Ozarks over reports of a odd phone conversation. Later that night, HOTO also reported being on lockdown due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.