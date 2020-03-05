Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
2-23-2030 to 2-29-2020

  • Alarm – 3
  • Animal Call – 2
  • Assault – 2
  • Assist Agency – 6
  • Assist Person – 1
  • Burglary – 1
  • Check Building  – 2
  • Check Person – 1
  • Check Vehicle – 6
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Civil – 5
  • Community Policing – 8
  • Domestic Disturbance – 1
  • General Disturbance – 1
  • Follow-Up – 1
  • Found Property – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • Misc. – 9
  • Missing Person – 1
  • Prisoner Transport – 1
  • Private Property Accident – 1
  • Shoplifting – 2
  • Stalled Vehicle – 3
  • Traffic Stop – 24
  • Cemetery Gates – 4

Total – 88

On 2/24, Ava Police took a report from an Ava resident who had made a purchase online, paid through PayPal, but hadn’t received the item.

On 2/25, Ava Police took possession of a firearm left behind in a rental car. Officers contacted the gun owner.

On 2/26, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of shoplifting. Officers took a subject into custody.

On 2/27, Ava Police were notified that several horses were loose on Highway 76, creating a traffic hazard. Officers contacted several homeowners in the area.

On 2/28, Ava Police responded to the north Casey’s location over reports of suspicious vehicles with people inside them. Officers investigated and found it was just kids hanging out.

On 2/28, Ava Police responded to the 200 block of Spring Street to assist in a structural fire.

On 2/28, Ava Police received a call from Sonic over a customer car stalled in the drive-thru. The customer was refusing to call a tow service and was finally able to start the vehicle and move it out of the way.

On 2/28, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of shoplifting. Officers made an arrest and took a subject into custody.

On 2/29, Ava Police responded to the Heart of the Ozarks over reports of a odd phone conversation. Later that night, HOTO also reported being on lockdown due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.

