Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
2-23-2030 to 2-29-2020
- Alarm – 3
- Animal Call – 2
- Assault – 2
- Assist Agency – 6
- Assist Person – 1
- Burglary – 1
- Check Building – 2
- Check Person – 1
- Check Vehicle – 6
- C&I Driver – 1
- Civil – 5
- Community Policing – 8
- Domestic Disturbance – 1
- General Disturbance – 1
- Follow-Up – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Fraud – 1
- Misc. – 9
- Missing Person – 1
- Prisoner Transport – 1
- Private Property Accident – 1
- Shoplifting – 2
- Stalled Vehicle – 3
- Traffic Stop – 24
- Cemetery Gates – 4
Total – 88
On 2/24, Ava Police took a report from an Ava resident who had made a purchase online, paid through PayPal, but hadn’t received the item.
On 2/25, Ava Police took possession of a firearm left behind in a rental car. Officers contacted the gun owner.
On 2/26, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of shoplifting. Officers took a subject into custody.
On 2/27, Ava Police were notified that several horses were loose on Highway 76, creating a traffic hazard. Officers contacted several homeowners in the area.
On 2/28, Ava Police responded to the north Casey’s location over reports of suspicious vehicles with people inside them. Officers investigated and found it was just kids hanging out.
On 2/28, Ava Police responded to the 200 block of Spring Street to assist in a structural fire.
On 2/28, Ava Police received a call from Sonic over a customer car stalled in the drive-thru. The customer was refusing to call a tow service and was finally able to start the vehicle and move it out of the way.
On 2/28, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of shoplifting. Officers made an arrest and took a subject into custody.
On 2/29, Ava Police responded to the Heart of the Ozarks over reports of a odd phone conversation. Later that night, HOTO also reported being on lockdown due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.