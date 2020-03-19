Ava High School students Karcee McFarlin and James Smith were recognized recently as academic students of the month.

According to school officials, Karcee, the daughter of Will and Summer McFarlin and Alicia McFarlin and Russ Lawson, is a member of National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Karcee is involved in Band, Anchor Club, Art Club, Jazz Band, Future Business Leaders of America, Compass Freshman Transition program, and Scholar Bowl.

As a volunteer in the community, Karcee has collected donations for PB’s Calling, a program that serves children with disabilities in Nicaragua. She has prepared gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child, and also volunteered at the Springfield Food Harvest and Shop-With-A-Cop.

After high school, Karcee plans on attending Missouri State University where she plans to major in accounting and minor in music. She would like to pursue a career in accounting in the Springfield area.

James Smith, son of Jessie Smith and Christian Smith, is involved in Band, Jazz Band, Choir, Football and Track.

Serving in the community, James volunteers as a teacher, instructing young students how to play the bass.

After high school graduation, James plans on going to college to pursue a major in Jazz performance.