2 Women Sentenced to 5 Years, Court Business Now Handled by Video

On March 9, Yellonda Adams, 43, Dora, was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections through the Institutional Treatment Center for violating her probation. She was on probation for Possession of Methamphetamine. The original offense occurred in August of 2019 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 20, Brandy Mueller, 46, Seymour, was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections pursuant to the Long Term Treatment Program for violating her probation. She was on probation for Forgery. The original offence occurred in march of 2016 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri Supreme Court has ordered that all in person hearings be continued and that all court business be handled by video. March 20 was supposed to be a rather large docket. However, because of the Missouri Supreme Court Order, all cases were continued except for those people in jail or the Department of Corrections. Using video conferencing, Prosecutor Chris Wade, Judge Craig Carter and Public Defender Yvette Duvall handled a case with a DOC inmate at 8:30 am. Judge Carter, Prosecutor Wade and Ms. Duvall were all at their respective offices and not together. At 9:00 am, inmates at the Douglas County Jail went before the judge by video. The inmates were brought into a conference room one at a time and they were able to see and hear the judge and each attorney and hear everything that was said. The defendant is also able to speck if he/she chooses.

Because of the concern caused by the cornavirus, the courts will continue to operate in this manner until at least April 3rd unless the Supreme Court issues a superceding order extending the courtroom closure.