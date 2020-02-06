Willis Rex Davidson, 52 years, 11 months, and 28 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on January 13, 2020 in Ava, Missouri.

Rex was born January 15, 1967 in Wichita, Kansas to Gilbert Lowell and Polly Ann (Friend) Davidson.

Rex enjoyed fishing, riding bikes, and spending time on the river and lake. He really loved spending time outdoors.

Rex was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Davidson, step-father, Wayne Ousley, and a step-brother, Bruce Ousley.

Rex is survived by his mother, Polly, one brother, Randy and Terri Davidson, three sisters, Sue and Mike Bushong, Barbara Davidson, and Carol Wiggins, several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Rex will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sallee Cemetery, Gainesville, Missouri. Officiating will be Pastor Davin Friend. Memorials may be made to the Sallee Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.