WGU Missouri Awarding $350,000 in Scholarships

In honor of its 7th Anniversary, the nonprofit, fully online university is offering up to 50 scholarships worth up to $7,000 each

AVA, Mo. – (Feb. 13, 2020) In celebration of WGU Missouri’s 7th anniversary, the nonprofit, fully accredited, online university is offering 50 scholarships – valued at $7,000 each – to new students interested in furthering their education.

“Statistics show that more than 755,000 Missourians started college but never earned a degree,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “We are helping to bridge this life-changing gap. We are proud to have empowered thousands of students to go back to school, earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree, advance their careers and better support themselves and their families.”

WGU Missouri is a state affiliate of nationally recognized Western Governors University that was created by Gov. Jay Nixon as the only accredited, nonprofit, online university endorsed by the state. When the university was founded, less than 500 Missouri students were enrolled in a Western Governors University degree program. WGU Missouri currently has more than 3,270 enrolled students, an increase of more than 16 percent over last year.

With the average student age at 36, more than 70 percent of its students come from underserved population areas or are first-generation college students, and nearly 77 percent work full-time while pursuing their degree. These grads are quickly seeing a difference in their lives as more career opportunities become available. In fact, students earn an average of $18,400 more within four years of graduation, significantly higher than the national average of $12,400.

To be considered for WGU Missouri’s 7th Anniversary Scholarship, new and prospective students must be Missouri residents, be admitted to WGU Missouri, and submit a scholarship application by Dec. 31, 2020. Scholarships will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The scholarship will be applied at the rate of $1,750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms toward WGU’s already-low tuition of approximately $3,500 per six-month term for most programs.

For more information, visit missouri.wgu.edu/7th.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Established in 2013 through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

More information is available at missouri.wgu.edu or by calling 855.948.8493.