Webster County Route PP West of Fordland To Close Feb. 28 For Road Work

MoDOT has announced that Webster County Route PP between Bobcat Road and Black Oak Road, west of Fordland, will be closed Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During closure, workers will replace a deteriorating drain pipe underneath the road.

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone. Those who travel the area are advised to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.

Electronic message boards near the site will alert drivers to changes in the work schedule