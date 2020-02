Feb. 24 – Sympathy to Carl Ray family. Years ago in church, when he would sing a special, it was Old Brush Arbors by the Side of the Road, as I remember.

Friday evening I called the ambulance so Gary could go to the hospital. He was put in ICU. Sunday afternoon, I went to the hospital along with Honie and Jack. I don’t know how long he will be there.

Remember, like a snowflake, each child that is born is unique. God doesn’t want anyone alike.