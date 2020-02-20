Virginia Parsley

Virginia Inez Parsley, 91 years, 2 months, 20 days old, passed away on February 11, 2020 at Lenoir Woods Nursing Home in Columbia, MO.

Virginia was born November 22, 1928 in Alpena, AR to Lee and Lula (White) Hensley.

Virginia was a retired Public School Teacher with Ava school system for 20 years. She had taught 2nd and 6th Grade and also taught Remedial Math and Reading Skills.

On February 22, 1950 Virginia and James Ray Parsley were united in marriage at Viola, AR and to this union were blessed to have a son, James Ray Jr.

Virginia was a Christian and attended the Ava General Baptist Church for several years. In her earlier years she attended the Black Oak General Baptist Church.

She was a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Assoc. She had received her B.A. Degree from Drury University in Springfield, MO.

She enjoyed the music at the local Community Center in Ava and had served as their Treasurer. Virginia enjoyed going to garage sales and spending time with her family and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray in 2005, one brother, Roy Hensley, and one sister, Juanita Matlock.

Virginia is survived by her son James Ray Jr., of Columbia, MO, extended family in Arkansas, church family, and many friends!

Funeral services for Virginia were Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was Friday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of Hospice organization. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.