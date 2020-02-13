Vada Ruth Cage, 73, of Republic, MO went home to be with her Lord on Friday February 07, 2020. She was born March 31, 1946 in Lowell, MA to Melvin and Flora (Phasoulas) Huffaker.

Vada Ruth graduated Ava High School in 1964. She married Arvil Cage in 1966 and to this union, they were blessed with four children; Michael, Stephen, Sharon and Sandra. Vada retired from Mercy after 31 years of service. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Vada is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years, Arvil, of the home, sons; Michael Cage and Stephen Cage, daughters; Sharon Lockard and husband Ryan, and Sandra Mountjoy and husband Glenn, 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends. Vada will be greatly missed by all whose lives have been touched by hers.

Memorial service February 29th at 2PM Church of the Nazarene 1003 E. Harrison St. Republic, MO.