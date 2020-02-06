Upcoming CBCO Blood Drive in Ava Feb. 11

CBCO says critical need for type O Negative and AB Plasma – Donors encouraged to give now.

JAN. 29, 2020 – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is experiencing a critical shortage of type O Negative red cells and AB Plasma. According to the organization, donations are needed immediately to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained. And, for those giving blood in February, donors will receive a free blue t-shirt with a retro “Rewind” look from cassette tapes of the past.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the CBCO mobile facility will be located at the Ava High School parking lot, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

Each donor is awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.

For more information, please visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.