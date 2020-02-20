U.S. Route 159 Overpass Demolition Delayed

MOUND CITY, Mo. – The demolition of the U.S. Route 159 over Interstate 29 (Exit 79) near Mound City scheduled to begin this week has been delayed. Contractors from Boone Construction Co. were awarded a contract to place a new deck on the bridge.

The contractor is now scheduled to begin work Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, when they will close U.S. Route 159 at the bridge to all traffic. Motorists will be able to access the I-29 on and off ramps from U.S. Route 159. This closure will extend through the end of May 2020.

Traffic on I-29 will also be impacted Feb. 26–27 with the closure of all lanes of the interstate. For safety during the removal of the old bridge deck, no traffic will be allowed under the bridge. Both directions of interstate traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at U.S. Route 159. During this 24-hour period U.S. Route 159 traffic will not be able to access I-29 ramps. Motorists can expect delays.

Throughout the project, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions. Drivers are urged to pay attention to all construction signs and barricades.

As with all construction, work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map.