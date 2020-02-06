Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Feb. 2 – Fourth Sunday after Epiphany

Who are the blessed ones of God? For Micah, they are those who do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God. For Paul, they are the ones who find wisdom in the weakness of the cross. For Jesus, they are the poor, the meek, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers, those who mourn, and those who hunger for righteousness. In baptism we find our blessed identity and calling in this counter-cultural way of living and serving.

“How lovely is your dwelling place, 0 Lord of hosts!” (Psalm 84:1). Open my ears to your word. Amen.

We worship in the name of Jesus Christ. Because he is the host of our gathering, all are welcome.

Happy Anniversary to Karla and Scott Adams, married on February 3rd.

Happy Birthday to Nancy Smith, born on February 7th.

Today is Souper Bowl Sunday. There will be the usual back-door collection. Please give generously.

Next Sunday we hold our Annual Meeting. Are your reports in? Plan to attend as we vote on three officers for the council (Trustee, Vice President and Social Outreach Deacon), next year’s Audit and Budget Committees and our Delegate to the NALC Convocation. Your vote is important!

10:00 am Tuesday TOPS meeting

9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship followed by Potluck

Next Sunday: Worship and Communion followed by Yearly Congregation meeting

Today’s Lector: Richard Sturgeon

Next Sunday: Walt Wittorff

Last week’s news:

Jan. 26 – Third Sunday after Epiphany

Jesus begins his public ministry to calling fishermen to leave their nets and follow him. In Jesus the kingdom of God has come near. We who have walked in darkness have seen a great light. We see the light most profoundly in the cross — as God suffers with us and all who are oppressed by sickness, sin, or evil. Light dawns for us as we gather around the word, the font, and the holy table. We are then sent to share the good news that others may be “caught” in the net of God’s grace and mercy

Dear God, if someone here needs a word of friendship, a hug or a smile, please point me in their direction. Through this worship may they sense your love. Amen.

In the name of the Holy Trinity, who holds darkness and light, night and day, rest and activity all in one loving embrace, we celebrate our diversity as we worship in unity. Welcome to all.

Happy Anniversary to Joan and Jerry Johnson, married on January 27th and a Happy Birthday to Nels Christenson, born on February 1st.

Elements of bread and wine: We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Budget and Audit committees will both meet

Today’s Lector – Jerry Johnson

Next Sunday – Richard Sturgeon