Tour of New Jail Offered This Evening

If you were unable to attend the Chamber luncheon last week and participate in a tour of the new Douglas County Jail, rest assured another opportunity abounds, as tours of the new facility are being offered this evening for those who would like to view the new state-of-the-art facility.

The sheriff and staff members are offering a public viewing tonight, as tours will be given this evening by departmental staff from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The 12,000 square foot facility is located on the corner of Industrial Road and Prince Street, near the DOCO Sheltered Workshop, on the northwest side of Ava.