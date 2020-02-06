Tour New County Jail During February CoC Luncheon

The February Ava Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be on Tuesday the 11th, with the noontime affair hosted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

The event will be held at the new Douglas County Jail and Sheriff’s Office located on Prince Street just down the block from the DOCO Sheltered Workshop and Cox EMS Ambulance building.

Attendees will join the VFW /American Legion outside the new facility at 12 noon for the inaugural raising of the flag and Pledge of Allegiance.

Everyone will then head inside and be seated while the Ava HS National Honor Society serves the pulled-pork meal.

After announcements from CoC Director Judy Shields, Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase will present the program and introduce his staff and special guests.

The luncheon meeting includes a tour of the new facility.