The Battle of Lexington State Historic Site Co-Hosts “Buffalo Soldiers: From Slave to Soldier”

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 10, 2020 – In honor of Black History Month, the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site and the Missouri Humanities Council are co-hosting the Show Me: Missouri Speaker’s Bureau event, “Buffalo Soldiers: From Slave to Soldier,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. at the historic site visitor center. Join park staff to learn about the former slave who was destined to change the course of American and world history during the Civil War.

The event is presented by John Bruce, the current president of the Alexander/Madison Chapter of the Buffalo Soldier 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association in Kansas City, which is the oldest chapter of the organization in the nation.

The Battle of Lexington State Historic Site is located at 1101 Delaware St. in Lexington. For more information about the event, call the site at 660-259-4654.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.