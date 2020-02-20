Teacher Placement Day March 13

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Area residents who are looking for a teaching position for fall 2020 are invited to attend the annual Teacher Placement Day on Friday, March 13, in Gohn Hall, 603 W. Main St., on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.

The interviewing and application session with several local school districts is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., organizers said.

Hosted by the Missouri State University Teacher Education Completion Program, the event is for students who are in their final semester of an education program and education program graduates.

The event will give these individuals the opportunity to meet with administrators from school districts in Missouri State-West Plains’ seven-county primary service area: Howell, Douglas, Oregon, Ozark, Texas, Shannon, and Wright Counties.

Students also will have the opportunity to apply for open positions in these districts, organizers said.

Organizers expect administrators from several north-central Arkansas school districts to participate, as well.

This free event is open to Missouri State University education program students and graduates, as well as students and graduates of education programs at other area institutions, organizers said.

Students, graduates or area school district representatives who would like to participate should pre-register.

Resumé reviews and mock interview sessions will be available to students and graduates who intend to apply for positions prior to Teacher Placement Day. Reviews will take place Feb. 24-28, and mock interviews will be held March 2-6.

For more information about resume reviews, mock interviews, Teacher Placement Day or to pre-register, call (417) 255-7785 or email RoyCrouch@MissouriState.edu.

Additionally, school district representatives who have not already agreed to participate are asked to pre-register as well.

Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities. Missouri State-West Plains offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.