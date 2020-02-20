T.O.P.S. – Holly B.

Feb. 15 – As a child, I had a weird fascination about cows. I always remember riding in the cigar smoke-filled car from Milwaukee to Sheboygan to visit my great grandma. There were fields and fields of cows. Some were big adults and some smaller. About the only thing I knew about those creatures was that they provided milk some how. I wondered about where they go for cover and warmth. What do they think about all day, are they happy?

Today I can tell you some of the answers. I now own 10 miniature Herefords! They are a family unit and display emotions. Happiness should be their middle name, for they can eat all day, gain weight and it’s all OK. I have tried to do the same thing, however, when I eat and gain weight it’s not OK. The clincher here is that we aren’t as beautiful as fat cows are.

We as people need to get rid of the feedbag and make do with less calories. Sounds like quite a misery, but there are ways. TOPS helps with education, lessons, support and camaraderie. Lets say we know a few tricks to make it easier. Can you imagine yourself 20 pounds lighter, feeling more self confident, able to move better and DA DA DA! Just plain healthier?

Put this on your calendar – Tuesday, 10 am, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The church is off hwy 5, north of Mercy Clinic. If you have questions or need more directions, please call our leader, Barbara, at 417 543-1323. Mention the word COW, and you will get the first month of dues free.