Sweden– Linda Johnson

Feb. 17– Who is greater than God? Sounds like a simple question. However, a simple search using that very question and one stumbles onto a whole slew of ideas and opinions. It’s really kind of staggering and mind boggling. Should anyone be willing to waste the best part of several hours, it’s your right and privilege to do so. As for this person who was only repeating a question that had been read, I will pass.

First John 4:4 goes something like “Ye are of God… because greater is he that is in you…” Now, there are a few things that need to be understood. One, mankind lives in a physical world. See, hear, feel; it’s all tangible. But man is more than just a physical being. Two, he possesses a spirit and, because of that, he must realize there is a whole universe that is just beyond the tangible.

God is the Creator of both the physical and the spiritual. Genesis Chapter One says that. Drop down to verse 26 and God creates mankind in his image. Go back to verse 2 and we find that “the spirit of God moved.” Genesis 2:7 goes one step further and says that God breathed life into man so he would be a living soul. There it is, man is both physical and spiritual.

When Adam sinned and lost his right to Paradise, it was man’s first clue that there was something really sinister out there that wanted to see us destroyed. He appeared as a serpent that first time. Lucifer is the first of the many names that the devil is called. Others that are familiar are Beezlebub, Old Serpent, Satan, Tempter, and Son of Perdition. The devil is our adversary and like Pastor Josh has said more than once, “If the devil had his way, he would’ve killed you and taken you to hell with him long before you could ever hear the message that could save your soul.”

Pastor Josh treated us to a little ditty that is from a gospel chorus. It goes like this, “The devil is a sly old fox, if I could catch him I’d put him in a box. Lock the lid and throw away the key for all the tricks he’s played on me.” It catches the attention and the realization is that there truly is a devil that “roams the earth seeking whom he may devour.” (I Peter 5:8)

Yes, there is an adversary. But, there is also a Champion for all believers. He is our Creator and our God who sent his Son to redeem us from sin. And there is a verse that should give all who believe comfort. It says, “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31) And, John 10:29 says, “My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand.”

