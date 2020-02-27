Statewide Tornado Drill March 3; Spring Weather Awareness March 2-6

Missouri and Kansas are hosting the annual statewide tornado drill on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Throughout the state, the drill provides schools, businesses and families with an opportunity to test their planning and readiness to be able to quickly seek appropriate shelter in case of a real severe weather emergency.

By practicing and focusing on readiness, Missourians will feel confident and prepared in the event of actual severe weather emergencies.

At 10:00 a.m. March 3, NOAA Weather Radios will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across Missouri. At this time, participants are urged to practice taking cover in their designated shelter.

In addition, this is also a good time to follow recommendations and prepare a ‘must have supply kit’ for the shelter. Important items include a first aid kit, phone charger, NOAA weather radio, bottled water, non-perishable food items, flashlight, batteries, and a whistle or noise maker to signal help. Additionally, supplies may include infant food, pet food and supplies, extra cash, fire extinguisher, important records, additional clothing, and books and games.

For more information on how to participate, visit stormaware.mo.gov/statewide-tornado-drill/

In conjunction, Severe Weather Awareness Week 2020 will be observed March 2-6. This week serves as a special time to focus on preparedness and safety education that would be useful during a severe weather event, such as a tornado, hail, damaging winds, lightning, or flooding. Please visit, www.weather.gov/sgf/SevereWxPrepWeek for more information.