St. Francis – Gary Kester

Feb. 23 – Sunday was Quinquagesima, the Sunday next before Lent, approximately fifty days before Easter.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Luke 17:31, and began by noting that there is much in our world & lives that we don’t understand and know how to deal with, and this passage is a lesson in understanding. Here Jesus takes His disciples and says to them “Behold, we go up to Jerusalem and all things that are written by the prophets concerning the Son of Man shall be accomplished.” He goes on to tell them that He shall be put to death “and on the third day He shall rise again. And they understood none of these things.”

In this passage Jesus is predicting His passion and will fulfill that which was predicted by the prophets and this is a summary of the teaching of the early Christian church. In Christ prophecy and history are accomplished. The Jewish religious establishment and the Romans saw Jesus as a threat and so put Him to death. The Roman Empire was made up of all the nations of the Earth and their involvement makes Christ’s passion a universal event and we know that God has conquered death through love and through Christ. Jesus is the completion of Jewish law and came to set up God’s Kingdom on Earth.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for our organist Kip Smith and in announcements noted that today is the last Sunday in the pre-Lenten season and that Lent will begin on Ash Wednesday, Februrary 26 with our traditional service. After the service today we had our annual pancake day, our indulgence before Lent, a more sedate version of Mardi Gras.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are Sunday mornings at 10:30 and Wednesday evenings at 6:30. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.