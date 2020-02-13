Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Feb. 10 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scriptures. Then Kendra led us with a couple of praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 12:43-45, James 1:12-20, ”Taking care of the soul.”

One day, I made a raisin pie and Vern and Kathleen Deatherage brought ice cream and we all enjoyed pie and ice cream.

Visitors in our home were Vern and Kathleen Deatherage, Cliff and Beth Blackwood, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter Howard and Donna Morris and Gerldean Carter.

On Saturday, Bevy Moore and I spent time shopping and then went to the tea party on the square, at Sweet Fern’s.

Later Delmar and I enjoyed supper at Gary and Bevy Moore’s.

Saturday night, Donna Bannister, Caidence and Conner Johnson came down to visit.

Until next week can you feel the revival?